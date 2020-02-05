|
|
Latrobe Dorothy R. Clark Miedel, 100, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The daughter of Thomas and Ruth Clark, she spent her childhood in Hannastown, but during the Depression, moved with her entire family to the Chestnut Ridge, where she lived the rest of her life. She joined the Marine Corps Women's Reserve during World War II, was awarded an honorable discharge, and later worked in the "Cap Works" and "Woolen Mill" in Latrobe. During the 60s and 70s, she drove a school bus for Mark Lines, a job she enjoyed because she liked helping young people. She had a very good sense of humor and made friends easily. A talented person who enjoyed staying active, she could handle plumbing, painting, electrical work and lawn care, even as recently as last year, riding around the lawn on her mower. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bill; as well as her brothers and sisters, Tom, Jim, Betty and Peggy. Dorothy leaves behind her five children, Georganna (Terry) Cavanaugh, Bob (Peggy) Miedel, Becky (Jim) Kerestes, Debbie (Terry) Penrose and Clark Miedel; eight grandchildren, Brian (Sherri), David (JoAnn), Emily, Douglas (Jamie), Jeff (Dana), Jason, Zach (Jennifer) and Katie (Nick); as well as 10 great-grandchildren.