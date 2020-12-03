Dorothy R. (Shadle) Moore, 101, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born in 1919 in Greensburg, to the late William D. and Myra A. (Addie) Shadle. She was the wife of the late William E. Moore and they made their home in Lower Burrell since 1935. She was proud of her age and living independently for so many years. She treasured spending time with family and friends and gave generously of herself and her time to anyone. Dorothy enjoyed her time as a baker for Burrell School District and was known for her apple dumplings and sticky buns. Visits to her house usually included playing cards. Sitting on the porch swing with her created special times and memories. Some of her favorite pastimes included camping, driving her Crown Victoria until her late nineties, gardening and sewing. She was an excellent seamstress. She lived out her faith by being a dedicated member of Puckety Presbyterian Church where she served in many capacities in her lifetime. She will be dearly missed by her son, David (Dana) Moore, of New Hampshire; daughter, Myrna (Don) Zellefrow, of Lower Burrell; daughter-in-law, Elaine Moore, of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Sharon (George) McInerny, Scott (Dee) Moore, Robin (Joe) Gambino, Lynette (Derek) Spinnenweber and Kent (Chris) Zellefrow; great-grandchildren, Ami (Jason) Miller, Mary and Charlie McInerny, Kathleen Moore, Sarah Gambino, Tristen Marriotti, Samuel Zellefrow and Andrew Spinnenweber; her brother, Paul (Dottie) Shadle; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Kurt Zellefrow; brothers, Richard and William Shadle; sisters, Helen Armbrust, Margaret Gregg, Ruth Shadle, Freida Bennethum, Violet Bargerstock; and fiance, Calvin Borland. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell. Those wishing to make an expression in Dorothy's memory may make a contribution to Puckety Presbyterian Church, 1009 Puckety Church Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Condolences are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com
