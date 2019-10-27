Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ajak Funeral Home
2 Pine St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
724-224-5995
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Grondwalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy T. Grondwalski


1927 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy T. Grondwalski Obituary
Dorothy T. Grondwalski, 92, of Natrona, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Jan. 10, 1927, in Natrona, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Frances (Plewa) Grondwalski. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Natrona. She was a graduate of Har-Brack High School. Dorothy was a member of St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, St. Joseph Parish, Natrona. She worked at Murphy's in Tarentum and also worked as a glass inspector for 30 years for Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, reading magazines, making crafts, and in her younger years, loved traveling. Survivors include two beloved nieces, Frances M. Rozycki, of Natrona, who cared for her, and Arlene Sutton, of Stafford, Va.; two goddaughters, Sandy Sutej and Brenda Kuntz; a sister-in-law, Bernice Grondwalski, of Natrona Heights;and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Edward, Leonard, Chester, Bruno and Carl Grondwalski; and four sisters, Lucy Grant, Clara Sudy, Helen Rozycki and Catherine Koprivnikar.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 2 Pine Street and River Avenue, Natrona, where parting prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Christian funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, 48 Spruce St., Natrona. Burial will follow in St. Ladislaus Cemetery.
To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now