Dorothy T. Grondwalski, 92, of Natrona, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Jan. 10, 1927, in Natrona, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Frances (Plewa) Grondwalski. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Natrona. She was a graduate of Har-Brack High School. Dorothy was a member of St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, St. Joseph Parish, Natrona. She worked at Murphy's in Tarentum and also worked as a glass inspector for 30 years for Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, reading magazines, making crafts, and in her younger years, loved traveling. Survivors include two beloved nieces, Frances M. Rozycki, of Natrona, who cared for her, and Arlene Sutton, of Stafford, Va.; two goddaughters, Sandy Sutej and Brenda Kuntz; a sister-in-law, Bernice Grondwalski, of Natrona Heights;and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Edward, Leonard, Chester, Bruno and Carl Grondwalski; and four sisters, Lucy Grant, Clara Sudy, Helen Rozycki and Catherine Koprivnikar.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 2 Pine Street and River Avenue, Natrona, where parting prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Christian funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, 48 Spruce St., Natrona. Burial will follow in St. Ladislaus Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019