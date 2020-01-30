Home

Dorothy V. Masse


1934 - 01
Dorothy V. Masse, 86, of Tarentum, passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was born Jan. 27, 1934, in Tarentum, to the late Joseph and Josephine (Brown) Amadee. Dorothy lived her entire life in the area, where she was a homemaker and member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. She graduated from Tarentum High School in 1951. Dorothy dedicated her life to her very grateful family. Survivors include her daughters, Roberta J. (Jorn) Jensen, of Worthington, Jodi L. Masse, of Tarentum, and Sandra L. (Donald Stanich) Stimmler, of Forward Township; also surviving are her grandchildren, Keri Brown, Kirsi Reesman, Maddison Barr and Meghann Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Laney, Lexi, Lacey, Nate and Kaitlyn. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Masse; daughter, Linda Velez; brother, Joseph Amadee; sister, Dea Holesapple; grandson, Carlos Velez; and great-grandson, Michael Criner.
All services and burial in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights will be private for Dorothy. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
The family suggests contributions to the Erie Zoo. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
