|
|
Dorothy V. (O'Hara) Myers, 91, of Gilpin Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in her residence. A daughter of the late Walter R. O'Hara and Edith (Ruffner) O'Hara, she was born Dec. 31, 1927, in Vandergrift. Dorothy was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church in Leechburg. She was a graduate of Vandergrift High School, member of the Keenagers club, and enjoyed walking, baking, flower gardening and bird watching. Survivors include a sister, Joan Gray (Norman), of Bristol; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer L. Myers, on March 5, 2017; a brother, Glenn O'Hara; and two sisters, Evelyn Fishel and Val Jean Zack. Dorothy's family would like to extend a special thank you to her hospice team of Kate, Barb and Carol, and also her caregivers, Donna Traini and Judy Stein.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park Chapel, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell, with the Rev. Jonathan Potter officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER INC., 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051).
Condolences to the Myers family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019