Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Dorothy Vossburg


1928 - 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Vossburg, 91, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Westminster Point Pleasant Retirement Center in Bradenton. Dot was born July 9, 1928, to Thomas O. and Laura G. White in Bakerton, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. "Joe" Vossburg; one daughter, Sandra Lee Theodore; and one son, Donald Wayne Vossburg. Dot and Joe were married for 68 years and they had four children. They lived half of each of their lives in Renton, Pa., and half in Bradenton, Fla. Dot is survived by her two daughters, Bette Jo Beebe (Steve), of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Janet Vossburg, of Bradenton, Fla. She is also survived by six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She attended Plum Junior and Senior high schools, both in Plum, Pa. She was a member of Penn Hills Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, and later the Alliance Church of Bradenton, Fla. She was a mom, homemaker, seamstress, wonderful baker of sensational pies, sandwich buns and bread. She loved family gatherings, and enjoyed playing bingo. She had an untiring love for bowling. She was a professional bowler and traveled with the Women's Professional Bowling Association. No visitation will be available due to the coronavirus social distancing. A funeral service will be live streamed on Zoom. For more information, visit www.RossGWalker.com. Burial will be at Restland Memorial Gardens in Monroeville, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be offered at www.rossgwalker.com.
