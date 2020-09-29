1/1
Douglas C. Isaac
1944 - 2020-09-26
Douglas Charles Isaac, 75, of Harmar Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. While technically a resident of Harmar Township, Doug's name and legend was known far beyond borders. Doug wore many hats, literally and figuratively. He was known as an amazing father, grandfather, beloved companion, brother, teacher, coach, sports legend, musician and friend to an innumerable amount of people. His kindness resonated. Literally everyone knew him and loved him. Everyone. Douglas was born in Glendale, Calif., on Dec. 30, 1944. He attended Edinboro State College to become a beloved teacher, known mainly for his work in the Plum Borough School District. Known for his laser-accurate tennis skills, Doug played in tournaments all of his life. He was the tennis coach for many years at Plum Senior High School. Following retirement, Doug devoted time to music, tennis, racquetball and taking great care of his grandchildren. His impact on their development and sense of humor is incalculable. Local sports legend, musician, one-and-done marathon runner, science fan, caretaker, goofball and man about town, Douglas Isaac was a friend to all. Doug Isaac is survived by Kathy Fields, his partner of more than 20 years; children Brent and Samantha; grandchildren Madalyn, Riley, Moki and Domino; and his brother Donald, of New Kensington (wife Gloria, son Derrik). Doug is also somehow related to or associated with every Italian in Vandergrift and every Syrian in New Kensington. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100, www.rjslater.com. No services are planned due to covid-19, but a gathering of family and friends will be scheduled at some point when it's deemed appropriate. Don't send flowers. Just be kind to each other. That's what he'd want.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family! Very well written and truly touched my heart. Mr. Issac made many smile. I loved his videos during lockdown to lift our spirits. Rest peacefully, you were a good soul!
Cindy M
