Douglas E. "Doug" Dreistadt, 62, of Penn, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home. Doug lost his courageous battle against cancer with faith and dignity. He was born Dec. 30, 1957, in Greensburg, a son of the late Edward and Mercedes Brosius Dreistadt. Doug was a journeyman mechanic, employed by Hill International. He was a member of the former St. Boniface Church in Penn. Doug enjoyed planting his garden and sharing the bounty. He always had a good joke to share or a coin trick to entertain. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. Doug mentored his nephews to also hunt and fish. He was a member of the Westmoreland County Sportsman's League, the Norwin BPOE, the Penn Rod and Gun Club, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and the American Legion and VFW in McConnellsburg, Pa. In addition to his parents, Doug was predeceased by a sister, Michele Dreistadt Hohider. He is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Gogolsky (Mark), Nancy Spino (Frank), Lisa Jeannette (Tony) and Beth Kazousky (John); a brother, Matt Dreistadt (Kelli); a brother-in-law, Mark Hohider; his godsons, Kyler Brosius, Matthew J. Dreistadt and Nicholas Kazousky; his best friend and cousin, Kirk Brosius (Khris); his aunt, Regina Capar and family; his extended family, Donna, Bobby and Shawn Lohr and their children; and Doug was the Best Uncle to his eight nephews and five nieces and their families. As per Doug's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contribution may be made in Doug's name to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Road Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601.