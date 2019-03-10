|
|
Douglas E. Drum II, 42, of Creighton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born Feb. 24, 1977. Doug was a member of Springdale Open Bible Church and enjoyed working on cars, doing construction and being with his family. Surviving him are his mother, Patricia Queen Smith, of Creighton; father, Douglas E. Drum, of Kittanning; brother, Timothy (Angela) Drum, of Natrona Heights; daughters, Christina Mazza, of Evans City, and Courtney and Rebecca Drum, both of West Deer; nephews, Nathan, Benjamin and Jayden; and niece, Tessa. Douglas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilber and Marjorie Drum; and maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Linda Queen.
Services and interment were private for immediate family. Arrangements were entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St., Springdale/Cheswick.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019