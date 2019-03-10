Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Douglas E. Drum II


Douglas E. Drum II Obituary
Douglas E. Drum II, 42, of Creighton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born Feb. 24, 1977. Doug was a member of Springdale Open Bible Church and enjoyed working on cars, doing construction and being with his family. Surviving him are his mother, Patricia Queen Smith, of Creighton; father, Douglas E. Drum, of Kittanning; brother, Timothy (Angela) Drum, of Natrona Heights; daughters, Christina Mazza, of Evans City, and Courtney and Rebecca Drum, both of West Deer; nephews, Nathan, Benjamin and Jayden; and niece, Tessa. Douglas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilber and Marjorie Drum; and maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Linda Queen.
Services and interment were private for immediate family. Arrangements were entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St., Springdale/Cheswick.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
