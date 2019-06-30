|
Douglas Edward "Ed" Lewis, 61, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born June 16, 1958. He was the loving father to his children, Christine Lewis Flatt (Robert Flatt), Gina Lewis, Matthew Lewis (Allison Kowalewski), and Kaylee Brenner. Ed was a hardworking man who loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing and gardening. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Tipinsky Lewis, and his father, William D. Lewis. He is survived by his four children; nine grandchildren; his brother, William Lewis (Julie Lewis); sisters, Debbie Wilhelm (Blaine Wilhelm), Helen Atkinson (Al Atkinson), and Pat Bramini; and several nieces and nephews. Ed's contagious laughter and love for life will be deeply missed.
A private celebration of his life will be held for family. Professional services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
