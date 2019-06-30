Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Douglas E. Lewis


1958 - 06
Douglas E. Lewis Obituary
Douglas Edward "Ed" Lewis, 61, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born June 16, 1958. He was the loving father to his children, Christine Lewis Flatt (Robert Flatt), Gina Lewis, Matthew Lewis (Allison Kowalewski), and Kaylee Brenner. Ed was a hardworking man who loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing and gardening. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Tipinsky Lewis, and his father, William D. Lewis. He is survived by his four children; nine grandchildren; his brother, William Lewis (Julie Lewis); sisters, Debbie Wilhelm (Blaine Wilhelm), Helen Atkinson (Al Atkinson), and Pat Bramini; and several nieces and nephews. Ed's contagious laughter and love for life will be deeply missed.
A private celebration of his life will be held for family. Professional services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 30, 2019
