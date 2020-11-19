1/
Douglas S. Cariss
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Scott Cariss, 64, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Twin Lakes Health Care Center, Unity Township. Born Sept. 15, 1956, in New Kensington, he was the son of the late James S. and Mary Ruth Maxwell. Doug had been a member of Pleasant View Brethren Church on Kepple Hill. Survivors include two sons, Rick Cariss, of Lower Burrell, and Lance (Tiffani) Cariss, of Jeannette; his daughter, Quintana Cariss, of Prince George, Va.; two brothers, James and Michael Cariss, both of Vandergrift; a sister, Toni Cariss, of San Pedro, Calif.; along with seven grandchildren. At his request, there will be no public visitation, Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIREKERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved