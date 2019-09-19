|
Drusilla "Drusie" Carswell Heilman, 90, of Sarver, formerly of Bryn Athyn, Pa., passed peacefully into the spiritual world Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Harold Thorpe and Constance Burnham Carswell, of Bryn Athyn. Drusie, also known as Dru, is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stephen; five children and their spouses, Dr. Philip (Mely) Heilman, Glenda (Bradley) Wulfsohn, Dr. Carl B. (Carolyn) Heilman, Stephen J. (Alison) Heilman and Karen H. Muth; 13 grandchildren, Isabelle Heilman, Philip M. Heilman, Bryan (Brittni) Wulfsohn, Garrett (Jaclyn) Wulfsohn, Kari Wulfsohn, Curtis Wulfsohn, Alexandra Heilman, Erika Heilman, Elise (Ben) Riggin, Jonathan Heilman, Maxwell Heilman, Annika Heilman and Hayden Muth; and four great-grandchildren, Bear Wulfsohn, Luke Wulfsohn, Raquel Wulfsohn and Aria Wulfsohn. In addition to her parents, Drusie was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Alice Carswell, Elaine C. Bown and Louis Carswell. Drusie earned a liberal arts degree from Bryn Athyn College and a degree in occupational therapy from the University of Pennsylvania. She was a member and for several years served on the board of trustees for The Sower's Chapel in Sarver, which is affiliated with the General Church of the New Jerusalem. For many years, she was an active member of the North Suburban Fine Arts League, volunteered at the Pittsburgh Garden Center and volunteered at the Richland Youth Foundation and served as the chair of its Board of Directors. Dru and Steve traveled the globe several times and shared their adventures with friends and family. The couple sponsored an AFS student from Turkey, Ayse Gul Kocak and loved keeping in touch with her. Friends remember her level headedness, sharp wit, warm sense of humor and generous selflessness. She expressed her strong artistic sense through her love of gardening; her ability to sew, knit and draw; and her careful preparation of many wonderful meals. An avid bridge player, she loved Labrador Retrievers and always had multiple bird feeders that were refilled frequently. She was a trustworthy confidant and a lover of truth and fairness. Dru impressed family and caregivers as she remained good humored to the end.
Family and friends of Drusilla "Drusie" Carswell Heilman, who died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, will be received from 3 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at The Sower's Chapel, 100 Iron Bridge Road, Sarver. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., with Drusie's nephew the Rev. Christopher Bown officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to REDMOND FUNERAL HOME, 524 High St., Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sower's Chapel, 100 Iron Bridge Road, Sarver, PA 16055. For more information or to send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019