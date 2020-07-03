1/
Dwayne A. Clontz
1962 - 2020
Dwayne Skip Arthur Clontz went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, June 29, 2020. Skip was born Nov. 17, 1962, in New Kensington, and he also lived in Lower Burrell. He served in the Army and spent time in Korea. He was employed by Halcon Group in New Caslte, Pa. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Dale Gier; sister, Bonnie Uzmack; brother-in-law, Don; and his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his father, Ernie (Donna) Clontz; mother, Lore Ann Gier; sister, Karen; brother, Brian (Gina) Wagner; and stepbrothers, Brian and Paul Tarr. He will be deeply missed by his aunts, Sandy Eileen and Marti; uncles, Emil, Jake and Al; cousins, Mark, Bob, David, Gary, Harry and Debbie; and a host of family and friends. Services are trusted to BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
