Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Hawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight A. Hawley


1928 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dwight A. Hawley Obituary
Dwight Ardell Hawley, 90, of Cabot, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born June 4, 1928, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Jeannette Hawley Frederick. Ardell worked for Walters and Haas Construction in Sarver and also Thrower Concrete. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver, where he served as the treasurer for more than 30 years. Ardell enjoyed Wii bowling, woodworking, hunting and fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. Surviving are his children, Marjorie H. Harmon, of Saxonburg, Robert D. (Ruth) Hawley, of Saxonburg, and Lynn H. Chiado, of Leechburg; six grandchildren, Jeremy Knox, Kristie Knights, Angela Turner, Nathan Hawley, Nicole Chiado and Carley Chiado; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bronwyn I. "Bonnie" Hawley.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sarver, with the Rev. Shawn Smith officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 409 Sarver Road, Sarver, PA 16055. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now