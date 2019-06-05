Dwight Ardell Hawley, 90, of Cabot, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born June 4, 1928, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Jeannette Hawley Frederick. Ardell worked for Walters and Haas Construction in Sarver and also Thrower Concrete. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver, where he served as the treasurer for more than 30 years. Ardell enjoyed Wii bowling, woodworking, hunting and fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. Surviving are his children, Marjorie H. Harmon, of Saxonburg, Robert D. (Ruth) Hawley, of Saxonburg, and Lynn H. Chiado, of Leechburg; six grandchildren, Jeremy Knox, Kristie Knights, Angela Turner, Nathan Hawley, Nicole Chiado and Carley Chiado; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bronwyn I. "Bonnie" Hawley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sarver, with the Rev. Shawn Smith officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 409 Sarver Road, Sarver, PA 16055.