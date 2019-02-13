Dwight L. Clyde Jr., 85, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at H.J. Heinz VAMC, Apsinwall. He was born April 16, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to the late Dwight L. Sr. and Louise Clark Clyde, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from Davidsville, Pa. in 2012. Mr. Clyde was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and had been a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church Johnstown and recently had been attending Lower Burrell Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, reading, puzzles, telling stories and taking golf trips to Myrtle Beach. He is survived by his three children, Donald J. Clyde, of Roanoke, Va., Gary D. (Robin) Clyde, of Nanty Glo, Pa., and Jennifer (Robert) Mock, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Patrick Clyde, Kaitlin (Eric) Ramey, Andrew Clyde, Lauren, Tyler and Megan Mock; and great-grandson, Tanner Clyde. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lavon C. Wray Clyde, on Dec. 18, 2016; and siblings, Frank Clyde, Avis Hoy and Richard Clyde.

Friends will be received from noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by military honors by the Navy at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street.

www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019