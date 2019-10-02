|
|
E. Carolyn (Mowrey) Guckenberger, 93, of Allegheny Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Halquist Memorial Inpatient Center- Arlington, Va. Born Jan. 23, 1926, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Edward Earl Mowrey and Alice (Stone) Mowrey. Carolyn was a 1944 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and during World War II, worked at the Vandergrift Steel Mill. She was a homemaker, and also worked in food service at Kiski Area Food Services for 35 years, retiring at the age of 85. Carolyn was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Leechburg, and member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid sports fan and loved musicals. Carolyn most enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Rugh Guckenberger, who passed away in 1988; brothers, Edward, Richard and Willis "Skippy" Mowrey; sisters, Nancy Mowrey, Martha Mowrey and Dorothy Ross; and a great angel, Liam McLaughlin. Carolyn is survived by her children, Edward R. (Sharon) Guckenberger, of Falls Church, Va., and Georgeanna R. (Thomas) Johnson, of Chantilly, Va.; grandchildren, Jared (Susan) Guckenberger, Lance (Emily) Guckenberger, Brad (Kim) Guckenberger, Nikki (Thomas) McLaughlin and Tanya (Jonathan) Hinckley; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including close nephew, Marlin Ross, and close niece, Janet (Larry) Falter; and dear friend, Mary Bailey, of Ford City.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, with Pastor James Arter officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019