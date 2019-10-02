Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services
300 Market St
Leechburg, PA 15656
(724) 842-1021
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services
300 Market St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
358 Main St.
Leechburg, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
358 Main St.
Leechburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Guckenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Carolyn Guckenberger


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Carolyn Guckenberger Obituary
E. Carolyn (Mowrey) Guckenberger, 93, of Allegheny Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Halquist Memorial Inpatient Center- Arlington, Va. Born Jan. 23, 1926, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Edward Earl Mowrey and Alice (Stone) Mowrey. Carolyn was a 1944 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and during World War II, worked at the Vandergrift Steel Mill. She was a homemaker, and also worked in food service at Kiski Area Food Services for 35 years, retiring at the age of 85. Carolyn was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Leechburg, and member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid sports fan and loved musicals. Carolyn most enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Rugh Guckenberger, who passed away in 1988; brothers, Edward, Richard and Willis "Skippy" Mowrey; sisters, Nancy Mowrey, Martha Mowrey and Dorothy Ross; and a great angel, Liam McLaughlin. Carolyn is survived by her children, Edward R. (Sharon) Guckenberger, of Falls Church, Va., and Georgeanna R. (Thomas) Johnson, of Chantilly, Va.; grandchildren, Jared (Susan) Guckenberger, Lance (Emily) Guckenberger, Brad (Kim) Guckenberger, Nikki (Thomas) McLaughlin and Tanya (Jonathan) Hinckley; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including close nephew, Marlin Ross, and close niece, Janet (Larry) Falter; and dear friend, Mary Bailey, of Ford City.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, with Pastor James Arter officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now