|
|
E. Charles "Chuck" "Dank" Danko, 97, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 28, 1922, in New Kensington. Chuck was raised in Atlantic City, N.J., and has lived in Tarentum and Natrona Heights since 1946. He was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School, in Atlantic City, class of 1940. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor of science degree in engineering, class of 1958. Chuck served his country during World War II in the Army Corp of Engineers for four years in Panama, Guam, Anguar Island and Okinawa as a staff sergeant, Company C 1884th Engineers Aviation Battalion. He retired from PPG Industries Works No. 1 in Creighton with 36 years of service, where he was plant master mechanic, engineer and safety director. Chuck was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights, the Tarentum Elks, Holy Family Prayer Group, and Riverforest Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, watching sports and in his youth was an excellent athlete. Chuck is survived by his children, Rand C. (Dee Dee) Danko, of Erie, and Rory (Joseph) Marino, of Buffalo Township; grandchildren, Katy (Bill) Gangloff, Kristy (Dan) Skradski and Kelly Marino; great-grandchildren, Ava, Sara, Emma, Iyla and John Gangloff, Deegan and Cassidy Skradski and Zak and Gabe Hanlon; and sister, Cathy Clark, of North Field, N.J. Chuck was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle who raised him, Edward and Bertha Erdman; his wife, Rosemary (Monschein) Danko, Dec. 7, 2013; and by his son, Henry Robert (Robin) Danko. We know Chuck is walking the boardwalk in Atlantic City, a place he loved with his beloved wife, friends and other family members. Dank's favorite saying was "I'll always have sand in my shoes".
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. A parish vigil service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019