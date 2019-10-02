|
E. Jean Murdock, 90, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Belair Nursing Home, Lower Burrell. She was born March 21, 1929, in Springdale, to the late Samuel Arthur and Esther Luella Work Fenn, and has been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from Springdale in 1948. Mrs. Murdock was a member of Grace Community United Presbyterian Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a floral designer for Easley's Florist, New Kensington. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling. She is survived by her four children, T. Lance (Lynda) Murdock, of Barrington, Ill., Timothy S. (Joan) Murdock, of Brunswick, Ohio, Chris R. (Michele) Murdock, of Allegheny Township, and Laurie L. (Edward) Cupec, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Shawn (Samantha), Brendan (Jordan), Derek, Cameron, McKelle, Campbell, Chase, Ryan and Julie (Rob); great-grandchildren, Molly, Drew, Hannah and Greyson; and brother, James (Audrey) Fenn, of Hilton Head, S.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Murdock, Aug. 27, 2019; daughter, Pamela Rieg; and two brothers, Merle and Jack Fenn.
Private arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
The family would like to thank Bel Air Nursing Home for the wonderful care that they provided for their mother! Memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami,FL 33131, or [email protected] www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019