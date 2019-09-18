|
Earl J. Turner, 81, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, in The Willows at Presbyterian Senior Care. He was born June 26, 1938, in Stoneboro, Pa., to the late Clyde and Mary Myers Turner, and had been a resident of the Lower Burrell-New Kensington areas after growing up in Stoneboro. Mr. Turner was an Army veteran and a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. He worked as an estimator for numerous Pittsburgh area construction companies. After graduating from Ken Hi in 1956, he went on to graduate from Triangle School of Drafting. He was a former member of the New Kensington Elks and enjoyed golfing, bowling, visiting his camp in Sandy Lake and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Vivian Pavlik Turner; four daughters, Debra (Timothy) Fritz, of Lower Burrell, Cynthia Turner, of Lower Burrell, Melissa (James) Palumbo, of Murrysville, and Rebecca (Thomas) Nist, of Murrysville; six grandchildren, Justin (Jessica) and Ryan Wojciechowski, Kylie and Kiera O'Neil, Nathan and Evan Heinle; two great-grandchildren, Everett and Scarlett Wojciechowski; seven stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tatum Heinle; six brothers; and a sister. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the caregivers on the third floor of The Willows and Monarch Hospice for the excellent care Mr. Turner received.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 12:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019