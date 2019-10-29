|
Earl LeRoy Van Norman, 90, and Elmira June (Schwenk) Van Norman, 82, of Emerickville, Pa., both passed away peacefully in the comfort of their home Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. They each passed away from individual, natural causes. They were able to stay in their home as their two daughters, Jamie and Sue, lovingly tended to their needs. Earl passed during the early morning hours. He was born Sept. 9, 1929, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Thenis Earl and Velma Doretha (Boyer) Van Norman. He graduated from Ken High in New Kensington with the class of 1947, later joining the Air Force and serving his country honorably for four years. He spent many years working with Union Spring Mill in New Kensington and then later working for Plum Creek Cemetery. Earl enjoyed hunting, farming, gardening, and he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elmira passed later in the evening. She was born June 17, 1937, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late William Oscar and Mary Elizabeth (Kish) Schwenk. She graduated from Arnold High School with the class of 1955. She spent time working with Mac's Village Shop, Outlaw Performance, and she was a homemaker and sold Avon. She had attended Braeburn United Methodist Church and Emerickville United Methodist Church; she was also a member of TOPS. Elmira made delicious pies, buns and sticky rolls. She liked to do embroidery and enjoyed reading her Bible along with attending church activities. She also loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. On Dec. 17, 1955, Earl and Elmira were married in Braeburn and worked side by side in raising and supporting their family for almost 64 years. Their family loves them and will miss them, taking small comforts in knowing that they were able to stay together through their entire life's journey. Earl and Elmira are survived by their two daughters, Jamie (Everett) Reitz and Sue Ann (Denny) Wencil; his brother, Arden (Joy) Van Norman; her sister, Barbara Ann Pyska; their four grandchildren, Robert (Carolyne) Wencil, Casey (Logan) Stout, Jessica (Brett) Weilacher and Andrew Reitz; and their three great-grandchildren; Karley Wencil, Cataleya Wencil and Brook Weilacher. In addition to both sets of their parents, Earl and Elmira were preceded in death by their brother-in-law, Edmund Pyska; their two nephews, Tim Van Norman and Mark Van Norman; and their sister-in-law, Fay Van Norman.
Earl and Elmira's viewing and funeral services will be held in tandem. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at McKINNEY – d'ARGY FUNERAL HOME LTD., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, officiated by Pastor Katrina Laude. They will be laid to rest together at Riggs Cemetery, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. Military honors will be rendered for Earl as part of the funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made in their names to Penn Highlands Hospice, or to Jefferson County 4H, Livestock Unlimited, or to Emerickville United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019