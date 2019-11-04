|
|
Earl T. "Bud" Negley, 81, of Cheswick, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1938, to Eugene and Josephine Adams Negley, and was a lifelong resident of the Valley. Mr. Negley served in the Army from 1961-1963. After his discharge, he worked for Shoop Bronze and Glenshaw Glass, from which he eventually retired. Bud was a member of St. Pio of Pietrelcina (St.Francis) in Harmarville and the Polish Club in Harwick, as well as the Tarentum Eagles. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed watching our Pittsburgh sports teams. Surviving him are his loving wife of 52 years, Nadine (Miller) Negley; daughter, Judy (Mike) Clear, of Harmony; brother, Ed Negley; and sister, Jean Danik. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie; and brothers, Lee, Bill and infant Eugene.
Per his request, there will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Pio's Church, 450 Walnut St., Blawnox, PA 15238.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019