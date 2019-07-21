|
Earleen M. Nold, 87, of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at home. She was born June 4, 1932, in Natrona Heights, to the late Eugene and Mary Harmon. Earleen lived most of her life in Brackenridge, where she was the co-owner of the former Nold's Tavern, Brackenridge. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights and Tarentum Eagles Auxiliary. Earleen graduated from Tarentum High School and enjoyed all TV sports. Survivors include her sons, Terry J. (Hope) Nold, of Brostow, Va., and Jeffrey E. Nold; grandchildren, Bethany Nold, Dillon Nold, Kylee Nold, Savannah Kozik Nold, Brandon, Justin and Trisha Znosko; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Nold, in 2005; sons, Glenn T. and David Nold; and a sister, Jane Harmon.
All services for Earleen will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 74-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 21, 2019