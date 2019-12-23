Home

Edana M. Shope


1941 - 04
Edana M. Shope Obituary
Edana Mae Shope, 78, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh on April 15, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Janet Burnett and John Wands. Edana was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Kensington. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, riding with the Suns of God Motorcycle Club, and visiting various nursing homes within the community. Survivors include her husband, Robert B. Shope; children, Debra Kloss, Martha (Mike) Kloss, Candy (Ed) Markovich, Janet (John) Eicholz, Sam Kloss and Timothy (Beth) Kloss; siblings, William (Rosetta) Dickson, John (Judy) Wands and Aurelia (Bob) Clepper; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Hinderliter; and grandson, Joseph J. Markovich.
Viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Pastor Vicki South will officiate.
Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019
