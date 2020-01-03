The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Resources
Edie Ogershok Obituary
Edie Ogershok, 85, of West Deer Township, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was a lifetime resident of West Deer Township, a 1952 graduate of West Deer High School, and married Darwin "Andy" Ogershok. She enjoyed playing cards with her neighborhood card club and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. Edie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her five children, Glenn (Cindy) Ogershok, of Saxonburg, Dan (Geri) Ogershok, of Russellton, Diane (Michael) Swaiko, of Bairdford, Hon. Pamela Renee, of Neptune City, N.J., and Dr. Paul (Tami) Ogershok, of Morgantown, W.Va.; her 12 grandchildren, Rebekah, Stephen, Elizabeth, Lydia, Daniel, Gerad, Kim, Jake, Thomas, Matthew, Nicholas and Rachel; and seven great-grandchildren, Solomon, Johanna, Abel, Gabriel, Leah, Theodore and Gracie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin "Andy" Ogershok.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Matthew Everhard officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
