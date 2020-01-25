|
Edith "Edie" Ferraris, 95, passed away recently after a short illness. Edith was born in Apollo, the daughter of Jennie and Armando Giunipero. After the 1936 flood of the Kiskiminetas carried their home away, her parents and sisters, Luise and Virene, fled to Cherry Lane, also in Apollo. After World War II, she married Lawrence "Red" Ferraris and lived in Leechburg until the past few years, when she moved to Florida. She is survived by her sister, Virene; and her sons, Dan and Larry.
Friends and family are welcome to attend her memorial Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Mary Immaculate, 118 Park Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Ferraris family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020