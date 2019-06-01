Edith J. "Edie" (Scoccimerra) Kaminski, 95, of Vandergrift, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Sebastian and Rose (Petrarca) Scoccimerra. Edie was a graduate of Vandergrift High School and lived in Allegheny Township since 1959. She worked as a clerk at the former JCPenney in Vandergrift. Edie was later employed as a line worker for Schenley Distilleries. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. Edie's faith was an integral part of her life, and she loved going to Mass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter T. Kaminski, who passed away April 4, 2011; a brother, Anthony Scoccimerra; and a sister, Adeline Paolo. Edie is survived by her sons, Edward Kaminski, of Allegheny Township, and Richard (Janet) Kaminski, of Buffalo Township; a grandson, Ian Kaminski, of Atlanta, Ga.; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Private interment will take place for both Edie and husband Walter at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift.

To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary