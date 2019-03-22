Edith M. Blackburn-Smith, 87, of North Apollo, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in AHN-Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Feb. 18, 1932, in Parks Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles K. and Mary M. (Byers) Blackburn. Edith was a 1950 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and had lived in North Apollo for the last 20 years, after moving from Kiski Township, where she had resided for 25 years. She was employed at H and R Block as a tax preparer, and worked as a cashier for Stanford Home Center, retiring in 1993. Edith enjoyed painting and gardening, and loved spending time with her Shih Tzu, Biscuit. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Smith, who passed away in 1984; brother, Melvin Blackburn; sister, Mildred Irene Means; and an infant son, Wilbert Eugene. Edith is survived by her children, Susan Smith, of Indiana, Pa., Linda (James) Ullrich, of Allegheny Township, Charles E. Smith, of Gilpin Township, Donald A. (BobbieSue) Smith, of Kiski Township, and David E. (Juliana) Smith, of Salisbury, Md.; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her beloved Shih Tzu, Biscuit; and many extended family members, who Edith treasured.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating. Private interment will be in Freeport Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edith's name to Bishop Morrow Personal Care Home, 118 Park Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.