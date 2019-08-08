|
|
Edith Valjean "Jean" Mack, 92, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Barbara Lynn, and son-in-law, Randall Moore. She was born Sept. 29, 1926, in Tarentum, to the late Arthur L. and Etta M. (Hazlett) Atkinson. She lived most of her life in Natrona Heights. Edith was a homemaker and member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. She graduated from Tarentum High School and enjoyed puzzle books and going to casinos. Edith especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Jeanne Lee Hloznik, of Pompono Beach, Fla., Sandra Jane Dobies (Ed Frazier Sr.), of Arnold, and Barbara Lynn (Randall) Moore, of Allegheny Township; her grandchildren, Ronald Paul II and Robert D. Hloznik, Thaddeus R. (Audra), Joshua D. and Adam M. Dobies and Jason A., Jeremy M. (Missy), Jonathan R. and Jordan T. Moore; and great-grandchildren, Jaylene Hloznik, Thaniel J. Dobies, Daniel McCarthy and Logan M., Alexeia L. and Tyler Moore. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Shirley Sims, of Tarentum, and Phyllis Atkinson, of Lower Burrell; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Mack; her first husband, Elmer Mell; son-in-law, Ronald Paul Hloznik; and siblings, Clifford and Samuel Atkinson and Lily Gould.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Marvin E. Hill, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Family suggests contributions to . Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019