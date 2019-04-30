Edmund J. Watson, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Gibsonia and Springdale, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, after fighting a strong battle with cancer. Edmund was born Dec. 10, 1941, to the late John "Jack" and Elizabeth (Brodala) Watson. Edmund was a member of the Catholic Church who had a strong faith in God. Edmund graduated from Springdale High School in 1959 and then served in the Army. Ed had a passion for working, as he owned the Drop Inn Tavern in Springdale from 1973-1995 and then went on to own Filter Service/Best Air of Cheswick. He volunteered his time to the . He was an avid sports fan and was a member of the Krivan Hall Association. Edmund is survived by his companion, Peggy Deitzel; his son, Todd M. Watson (Laura); his daughter, Terri L. Klingenberg (Joseph Rudzki); along with his grandson, Joey Rudzki. Edmund was loved by many family members, including Marlene Watson, Edmund Brodala (Lisa), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Per Edmund's wishes, funeral services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the or .