Edna M. (Cline) Amsler, 94, of Butler, formerly of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 1, 1925, in Export, daughter of the late Snyder and Edna Mae Bolton Cline. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James J. Amsler; a granddaughter, Tracy Schellman; and three brothers, William, Robert, and Francis Cline. She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Al) Mazuch, of Mars; two sons, Harold (Pam) Amsler, of Apollo, and Walter Paul Amsler, of Leechburg; nine grandchildren, Terrie (Bobby Jo), Jim (Teresa), Jason, Chris, Corey (Molly), Diana, Joseph, Shelby, and Cody. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Edna will be private with her family at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville followed by interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Butler or MHY Family Services in Edna's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.