Edna M. (Young) Klanica, 69, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 26, 1949, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Thelma (Fish) Young. Edna worked as a cook at Eazer's Restaurant in New Kensington for 16 years, and last worked as a caregiver for Home Instead. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. Edna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Jane Rudolf and Margaret Love. Edna is survived by her husband, Andrew John Klanica; daughters, Heather (Michael) DeSanto, of Allegheny Township, Andrea (Mark Raeckelboom) Young, of Charleston, S.C., and Rene (Gary) Schrag, of Brackenridge; grandchildren, Sam, Joslyn, Alexa, Cadence and Emma; stepgrandchildren, Victoria, Tyler, Jessica, Jacob, Helen and Heather; great-grandchildren, Kennedii and Kasen; and nieces and nephews.

At Edna's request, there will be no public visitation. Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 10th Ave., Brackenridge, with Pastor Greg Spencer officiating. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg.

To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary