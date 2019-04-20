Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services
300 Market St
Leechburg, PA 15656
(724) 842-1021
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Klanica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. Klanica


1949 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna M. Klanica Obituary
Edna M. (Young) Klanica, 69, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 26, 1949, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Thelma (Fish) Young. Edna worked as a cook at Eazer's Restaurant in New Kensington for 16 years, and last worked as a caregiver for Home Instead. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. Edna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Jane Rudolf and Margaret Love. Edna is survived by her husband, Andrew John Klanica; daughters, Heather (Michael) DeSanto, of Allegheny Township, Andrea (Mark Raeckelboom) Young, of Charleston, S.C., and Rene (Gary) Schrag, of Brackenridge; grandchildren, Sam, Joslyn, Alexa, Cadence and Emma; stepgrandchildren, Victoria, Tyler, Jessica, Jacob, Helen and Heather; great-grandchildren, Kennedii and Kasen; and nieces and nephews.
At Edna's request, there will be no public visitation. Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 10th Ave., Brackenridge, with Pastor Greg Spencer officiating. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now