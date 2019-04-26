Edna Mae May, 93, formerly of Springdale, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Smithville, Tenn. She was born July 8, 1925, in Pittsburgh, to the late Frederick and Elizabeth Schiffhauer Holzer, and lived most of her life in Brentwood before moving to Springdale in 1992, and finally to Tennessee in 2016. A former member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Harwick and St. Sylvester's Church in Brentwood, she was an active member in both the Confraternity of the Holy Rosary at OLOV and the Women's Guild at St. Sylvester's Church. She is survived by her three daughters, Donna (Bob) Sarber, of Smithville, Tenn., Debbie (Dave) Howard, of Lockwood, Mo., and Diane (Tom) Haberman, of Smithville, Tenn.; her son, Daniel May, of North Hills; and her two grandchildren, Brian (Clesta) Foor and Kelly (Daryl) Odom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice May; her two sisters, Viola Williams and Betty Chillcott; and her four brothers, Edmund, Jerome, Arthur and Paul Holzer.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Victory Church, with private burial next to her husband to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.