Edna Marie Wyant Shalkoski, 91, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born May 9, 1928, in New Kensington, daughter of the late R. David and Florence Ritchey Wyant. Edna was a 1946 graduate of Ken-Hi, where she met her husband, Russ. She was a lifelong member of United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington and attended every Sunday. She enjoyed shopping for bargains, walking, Silver Sneakers, traveling to Florida and visiting her friends in Georgia, and going to lunch with her friends. Edna is survived by her daughter, Jill T. (Mark) Nall, of Madison, Ala.; granddaughter, Alexandra M. (Daniel) Baugh, of Madison, Ala.; and great-granddaughter, Brandy Dement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert "Russ" Shalkoski; siblings, Madalyn Bartholf and Robert Wyant; sister-in-law, Joy Shalkoski; and her dearest friends, Ruth Novickoff and Janet Locchetta. A memorial service for Edna will be held at a later date. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.