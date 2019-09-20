Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Edward A. Benton


1932 - 2019
Edward A. Benton Obituary
Edward A. Benton, 86, of Allegheny Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Mature Living, West Leechburg. He was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Pittsburgh, to the late Andrew E. and Anna (Kowala) Benton. Edward lived the past 34 years in Allegheny Township. He was the owner/operator of Mar Ken-El pet boarding in Allegheny Township. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Tarentum, and the Collie Club of Western PA. He was a high school graduate of the Pittsburgh city school system, avid photographer and collie breeder. Edward enjoyed outdoor grilling and gardening, was a Pittsburgh sports fan, and had a tryout with the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Survivors include his sons, Andrew E. (Bridget A.) Benton, of Brackenridge, and Eric A. (Christie M.) Benton, of Leechburg; grandchildren, Drew F. Benton and fiancee, Alisia Rueda, of Mt. Arlington, N.J., and Michaela E. Benton and Joseph Gasbarro, of South Bound Brook, N.J.; and his siblings, John (Danielle) Benton, of Wheaton, Ill., and Peggy (Anthony) Palmieri, of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey (Esler) Benton, in 2011; infant son, William Benton; and a brother, Robert Benton.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a panachida will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by divine liturgy at 10 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, with the Rev. Christiaan W. Kappes, his pastor, officiating. Burial will be private.
Family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
