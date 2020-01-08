|
|
Edward A. Thimons, 94, of Tarentum, passed away surrounded by his family Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 6, 1925, in Tarentum, to the late Arnold and Marie Fleck Thimons. Ed was a 1946 graduate of Cornell University with a mechanical engineering degree. He served his country during World War II with the Navy. Ed retired after 40 years of service as the research director of automotive and aircraft at PPG Research in Harmar. He was a member of Holy Martyrs Church in Tarentum, where he was a former church council member and was a member of the building committee. Ed was also a member of V.F.W. Post 894 in Natrona Heights and the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Holy Martyrs Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening and landscaping, playing cards with his family and his trips to the casino. Ed is survived by his wife of 73 years, Anna Mae Oravitz Thimons; his children, Edward D. (Barbara) Thimons Sr., of Bethel Park, Joseph F. (Jane) Thimons, of Natrona Heights, David R. (Janice) Thimons, of Marienville, Kathleen (Larry) Barkowski, of Natrona Heights, and Thomas V. (Cathy) Thimons, of Allison Park; grandchildren, Edward Jr. (Julie), Heather, Nathan (Jen), Todd, Christy (Kevin), Nick (Kami), Ben (Natasha), Allie (Russ), Gabe, Kate (Cody), Michael (Marissa), Clare, Andrew, Alyssa (Matt), Jessica and Matthew; 22 great-grandchildren; and by his sister, Christine Hardaway, of Tarentum. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his grandson, Scott Edward Thimons; brothers, Joseph, Robert and Arnold Thimons; and by his sisters, Margaret Culleiton and Madeline Yeasted.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Holy Martyrs Church, with the Rev. Aaron Kriss as celebrant. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ed may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Holy Martyrs Church, 353 W. Ninth Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020