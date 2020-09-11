Edward B. "Edziu" Kowalski, 91, of East Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Born Nov. 17, 1928, in East Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Edward and Jennie (Cieslak) Kowalski. Edziu was a 1946 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and served our country with the Army during World War II. He worked as a clerk for Federal Rice Drug Co. in Pittsburgh for more than 30 years. Edziu was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, East Vandergrift, and the PNA. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan, and enjoyed reading. Edziu was a wonderful caregiver, and a generous man. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard S. "Doc" Kowalski; and his sister, Sophie Jablonski. Edziu is survived by his niece, Barbara J. (Roger) Allen, of Cranberry Township; nephew, Tom L. Jablonski, of East Vandergrift; and his great-nephews, Christopher S. and Michael E. Allen, both of Cranberry Township. Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Please respect the current state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, which limits guests to 25 at a time, and the use of masks and social distancing. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 411 McKinley Ave., East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.