Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Edward C. Ferguson


1919 - 04
Edward C. Ferguson Obituary
Edward Clair Ferguson, 100, of New Kensington, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was born April 21, 1919, in Hawthorne, Pa., to the late Edward Jacob and Selma Lucile Kepner Ferguson. He was a 1937 graduate of New Kensington High School (Ken-Hi), and a resident of New Kensington from 1922 until his passing. Edward spent the majority of his working life at Hart's Department Store. He was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington for 96 years, and served as an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher and superintendent. He lived his life devoted to Christ. He also enjoyed golfing and volunteer activities. Survivors include his two sons, David E. (Christine) Ferguson, of Naples, Fla., and Richard A. (Diane) Ferguson, of Naples, Fla.; two daughters, Nancy L. (Michael) Bitar, of Avon, Ind., and Rebecca F. Maguire, of Emlenton, Pa.; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sarabyrle Beard Ferguson; and sisters, Helen Garner and Phyllis Fassett.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019,, in the United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington, 601 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions may be made in Edward's memory to the United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
