Edward C. Love Sr., 75, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. He was the beloved father of Edward (Lorie) Love and Deborah (Michael) Portner; stepfather of Elisabeth Love, Jon Simon, Eric Keller, Chris Keller, and Nicole Gardner; loving brother of Joyce Stedrak and the late Rosalie McClain, George Bayer and Frances Porter; and grandfather of 12. Edward was a lifelong resident of Fawn Township and served honorably in the Air Force. He was also the former chief and lifelong member of Fawn No. 1 Fire Department.
Services will be private and for the family only. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Interment will be private. Online condolences can be left at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 8, 2019