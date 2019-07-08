Home

Edward C. Love Sr. Obituary
Edward C. Love Sr., 75, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. He was the beloved father of Edward (Lorie) Love and Deborah (Michael) Portner; stepfather of Elisabeth Love, Jon Simon, Eric Keller, Chris Keller, and Nicole Gardner; loving brother of Joyce Stedrak and the late Rosalie McClain, George Bayer and Frances Porter; and grandfather of 12. Edward was a lifelong resident of Fawn Township and served honorably in the Air Force. He was also the former chief and lifelong member of Fawn No. 1 Fire Department.
Services will be private and for the family only. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Interment will be private. Online condolences can be left at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 8, 2019
