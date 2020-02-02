|
Fayetteville, Pa., formerly of Jeannette Edward C. Slonecki, 70, of Fayetteville, Pa., formerly of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 7, 1950, in Jeannette, a son of the late Casimir and Katherine Shedlock Slonecki. Prior to his retirement, Ed was employed by Morris Young in Greensburg for 20 years. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served with the Navy. Ed enjoyed bicycling, gardening, yard sales, demo derby, and civil war history. He had many interests, but his main love was his sons. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his brother, John Slonecki. He is survived by his sons, Chad Slonecki and Tim Slonecki (Teresa); brothers, Jim Slonecki (Donna) and Joe Slonecki; a sister, Mary Ann Gorinski; a goddaughter, Athena Howell; and several nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. To Ed "The Man," until we meet again--Love you, bye.