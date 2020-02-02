Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
For more information about
Edward Slonecki
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Slonecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Slonecki


1950 - 01/26/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward C. Slonecki Obituary
Fayetteville, Pa., formerly of Jeannette Edward C. Slonecki, 70, of Fayetteville, Pa., formerly of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 7, 1950, in Jeannette, a son of the late Casimir and Katherine Shedlock Slonecki. Prior to his retirement, Ed was employed by Morris Young in Greensburg for 20 years. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served with the Navy. Ed enjoyed bicycling, gardening, yard sales, demo derby, and civil war history. He had many interests, but his main love was his sons. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his brother, John Slonecki. He is survived by his sons, Chad Slonecki and Tim Slonecki (Teresa); brothers, Jim Slonecki (Donna) and Joe Slonecki; a sister, Mary Ann Gorinski; a goddaughter, Athena Howell; and several nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. To Ed "The Man," until we meet again--Love you, bye.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -