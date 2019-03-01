Home

Edward G. Dilick


Edward G. Dilick Obituary
Edward Guy "Ed" Dilick, 82, of Kiski Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at home. Born Feb. 11, 1937, in Burrell Township, he was a son of the late Guy and Susan (Omasta) Dilick. Ed lived in Kiski Township all of his life, and served our country with the Army as part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He worked as a crane man for Wean United for many years. Ed was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. He loved working on the farm, and driving tri-axles. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and dogs. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernest and Rudolph Dilick; and his sisters, Christine Hughes and Melanie Porter. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Patricia M. (McKinley) Dilick; siblings, Agnes Dilick, of Shady Plain, Susan George, of Shady Plain, Stephen (Mary Lou) Dilick, of Avonmore, Florence (Dominick) Brank, of Shady Plain, Samuel (Linda) Dilick, of Shady Plain, and Mary Dilick, of Shady Plain; brothers-in-law, George Hughes and Earl Porter; sister-in-law, Christina Swogger; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Jenny, Charlie and Sophie. Ed has now crossed the "Rainbow Bridge" to be reunited with his beloved pets that passed away before him.
At Ed's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
