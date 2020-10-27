1/1
Edward G. Zimmerman
1927 - 2020
Edward G. Zimmerman, 93, of Connellsville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Oct. 18, 1927, in New Kensington, a son of the late Gustave and Elsie Baldauf Zimmerman. Mr. Zimmerman was a veteran of the Navy, serving from 1945-1947. He was retired from Beneficial Finance in Connellsville, where he was manager for 40 years. Ed coached Pony League baseball for several years. Among his hobbies he was an avid golfer who was an active member at Kings Mountain Resort and he was instrumental in the establishment of the Senior Scramble for many years. He also enjoyed woodworking and especially then giving his family members many of his works. He is survived by his wife, Doris J. Ferguson Zimmerman; his children, Carol Lynn, of Las Vegas, Nev., Nancy Page and her husband, John, lieutenant colonel , retired, and David Zimmerman, of Ligonier; his grandchildren, Jeff, Adam and Brian Lynn, Mathew and Michael Page and Jay and Cole Zimmerman. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Judy Zimmerman. As per the wishes of Mr. Zimmerman, there will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
