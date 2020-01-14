|
|
Edward Joseph Gardner, 92, of Carlisle, Pa., passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born Feb. 20, 1927, in Natrona, to the late Mary (Jaskot) and Wladislaw Ogrodowcyzk. Edward was a former employee of PPG Industries (42 years), in Creighton, and Mt. Holly Springs. He worked as a bartender for many summers in Wildwood, N.J., where he met the love of his life, wife, Barbara. Ed was very proud of his World War II Army service as a prison guard in Germany during the Nuremberg Trials where he guarded Hitler's top henchman, including Hermann Goering, Julius Strikker, Rudolf Hess, Albert Speer and others. He was interviewed by the Army Heritage Center, Patriot News and Holocaust Museum researchers. A recording of this interview is on file at the Holocaust Museum. He was also interviewed by Voices of Veterans, and this interview can be seen periodically on the Pennsylvania Cable Network. Ed was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick's K-C Council No. 4057, and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus St. Martin's Assembly. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Barbara (Kalamanski) Gardner. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by stepfather, Chester Dombroski; sisters, Stella (Harpo) Szymkowiak, Jenny (Sylvester) Cisek, Helen (George) Krukowski and Lottie (Andrew) Andrechik; and brother, Richard Ogrodowczyk.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at HOFFMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle PA 17013. A recitation of the rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, with Father William C. Forrey as celebrant. A funeral luncheon will immediately follow in the Parish Activity Center. Interment will be held at the Saint Patrick Cemetery with military honors provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard.
We would like to thank Dr. Philip Neiderer for his superb care of Ed over these many years; the transplant team of Harrisburg Hospital under the direction of Dr. Harold Yang; the staff of the Carlisle Cancer Center; the staff of West Shore Hospital in Enola, and finally, the wonderful staff of the Carlisle Regional Medical Center Emergency Room and those who attended Ed in the ICU for their care and compassion. If you wish to make a donation in Ed's memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider - Donate Life America, 701 E. Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219, or St. Patrick Shrine Church Third Century Fund, 152 E. Pomfret, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
