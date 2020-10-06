Edward J. Shurman, 79, of Gilpin Township, formerly of South Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born April 15, 1941, in Natrona and was a son of the late Joseph E. and Lottie M. (Bednarz) Shurman. Ed retired from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge in 1995 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Gilpin Township. Ed loved his dogs and enjoyed target shooting, music and playing many different instruments, such as the classical guitar. He is survived by his children, Sheila (Rick) Leech, of Sumter, S.C., Edward J. Shurman Jr., of Bloomsburg, and Greg (Maria) Shurman, of Atlanta, Ga.; son-in-law Robert J. Gibson, of McCandless Township; grandchildren, Joshua Leech, Terrah (Caleb) Mello, Adam Stoelker, Sarah Stoelker, Zachary Gibson, Scott Shurman and Emma Shurman; and by his great-grandchildren, Levi, Chloe and Lily. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Lynn Gibson. Graveside services for Ed will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org
