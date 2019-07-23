Edward J. Spiering, 76, of Allegheny Township, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Premier Armstrong Nursing Center, Kittanning, due to complications from diabetes. He was born July 3, 1943, in New Kensington, son of the late Edward N. and Audry Kendall Spiering. Edward loved his dogs and cats, people and farming. He was always willing to chat with anyone who was willing to listen. His favorite saying was "He who dies with the most toys wins." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Spiering. He is survived by his wife of 55 years and was by his side when he passed, Mary Ann Pastiva Spiering; best friend, Jill Schneider; brothers, Mike (Theresa) Spiering and Daniel Spiering; nieces, Amanda Spiering, Tracy Spiering and Shawna Hughes; and nephews, Micheal (Steffinie) Spiering and Eddie Spiering.

As per Edward's wishes, all visitation and services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 23, 2019