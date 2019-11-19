Home

Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Edward J. Stone Sr.


1954 - 2019
Edward J. Stone Sr. Obituary
Edward John Stone Sr., 65, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was born Jan. 27, 1954, in New Kensington to Josephine "Alex" Kokonas Stone and the late Clarence W. Stone Sr. Edward was a self-employed contractor at EGC Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and sports. He also loved his grandchildren; they were the apples of his eye. In addition to his mother, Edward is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandy Molocznik Stone; children, Jennifer Stone, Edward "Eddie" Stone Jr., and Jason Stone; siblings, Clarence Stone Jr., Gus Stone, Diane Sykes, Terry Migliorisi, and Daniel Stone; grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Kayley, Sydney, Seth, and Skylar; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Ashton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His father, Clarence W. Stone Sr., preceded Edward in death.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
