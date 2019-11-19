|
Edward John Stone Sr., 65, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was born Jan. 27, 1954, in New Kensington to Josephine "Alex" Kokonas Stone and the late Clarence W. Stone Sr. Edward was a self-employed contractor at EGC Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and sports. He also loved his grandchildren; they were the apples of his eye. In addition to his mother, Edward is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandy Molocznik Stone; children, Jennifer Stone, Edward "Eddie" Stone Jr., and Jason Stone; siblings, Clarence Stone Jr., Gus Stone, Diane Sykes, Terry Migliorisi, and Daniel Stone; grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Kayley, Sydney, Seth, and Skylar; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Ashton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His father, Clarence W. Stone Sr., preceded Edward in death.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019