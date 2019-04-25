Edward L. Bennett Sr., 75, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, Brackenridge. He was born Feb. 9, 1944, in Spring Valley, N.Y. He lived most of his life in New Kensington and Brackenridge. Edward was a clerk for the former Bell Hardware, Brackenridge, for 23 years. He was of the Methodist faith and a member of Brackenridge American Legion, Tarentum Elks, VFW and Eagles. Edward was also a volunteer fireman in Spring Valley, N.Y. He was an avid bowler and won many tournaments and had several 300 games. Survivors include his children, Cathy (Jay) Montgomery, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Edward L. Bennett Jr., of New Kensington; and grandchildren, Wesley Filer, of New Kensington, Jace and Heather Montgomery, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jennifer (Michael) Lewis, of Fort Worth, Texas. Also surviving are special friends Terri (Ed) Sadowski, of New Kensington. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. (Booher)Bennett, and a twin brother.

Private family visitation was held at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Gregory L. Spencer officiating. Burial was in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge.

Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary