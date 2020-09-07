1/1
Edward L. Schriver
1941 - 2020
Edward L. Schriver, 79, of Parks Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late John Edward Schriver and Mary Jane (Klingensmith) Smith-Schriver, he was born July 11, 1941, in Gilpin Township. Edward was a 1959 graduate of Leechburg Area High School and earned a degree from Allegheny Electronic Institute of Pittsburgh. He was a Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. For over 20 years, he worked as a computer processor for Vitro Lab in Silver Springs, Md. (a private employer for government contracts) until his retirement in 1989. He was of the Lutheran faith and a member of the Leechburg Historical Society and Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Edward enjoyed photography, solving crossword puzzles, spending time with his family, and genealogy (especially researching his own family history). Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Susanna E. (Visley) Schriver, of Parks Township; a son, Jeff L. Schriver, of Natrona Heights; a daughter, Dianna C. Scott (Thomas), of Gilpin Township; grandchildren, Raymond Edward Schriver, Dakota Thomas Scott, and Jacqulyn Marie Scott; soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Serenity Rose; brothers, Harry Smith (Jean), of Leechburg, and James A. Schriver (Kay), of Lower Burrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also an adopted father to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Wilbert Smith; and sisters-in-law, Olga and Edith Smith. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Funeral and committal services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Greenwood Memorial Park, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell, with Pastor David Wood officiating. Interment will follow. Condolences to the Schriver family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 7, 2020.
