Edward L. Smith, 98, formerly of Frazer Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Twin Pines Health Care Center, West Grove, Pa. He was born Oct. 4, 1922, in Lost Creek, W.Va., son of the late Herbert L. and Curtis (Bryant) Smith. Edward has lived the past nine years in Oxford, Pa., and prior to that, Frazer Township. He was a foreman in the composing room of General Press Corp., Natrona Heights, for 40 years. Edward was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy from 1942-1948. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, and a life member of the Tarentum Elks. Edward graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1942. He was an avid golfer and gardener and dabbled in landscape painting. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Tarentum Elks, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, with whom he made his home, Susan H. (Richard E.) Lombardi, of Oxford, Pa., and a son, Mark E. (Pamela A. Sinclair) Smith, of Tarentum; grandchildren, Maria Lombardi (Benjamin Ness), Gabriella Lombardi, Joshua (Christina Morrow) Smith, and Megan Smith Syput (Shawn McQuade); and a great-grandson, Landon Syput. Also surviving are two nieces, Billie Miller and Jerry (John) Williams; great-nieces, Paula Kolek and Becky Maholic, and great-nephews, John and David Williams. He values his relationship with his extended family in Eastern Pa.; the Lombardis, Stevensons and Cryslers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Alice (Myers) Smith in 2001; twin sons in 1948; and his siblings, Gail Smith, Wilda Hooks, Naomi Pugh and Vena Faye. Visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Sara J. Wrona officiating. Burial will be in Bull Creek Cemetery, West Deer Township, with military honors. Family suggests contributions to Twin Pines Health Care Center, 315 E. London Grove Rd., West Grove, PA 19390. Visit dusterfh.com
.