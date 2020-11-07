Edward M. "Ed" Hall, of North Apollo, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in his home, at the age of 65, surrounded by family and friends. Ed was born Jan. 10, 1955, in Natrona Heights, to the late Merle and Harriet (Suman) Hall. Ed was a graduate of the Apollo-Ridge High School class of 1974; a member of the North Apollo Church of God; and worked as a parking attendant for Pittsburgh Parking Authority for 30 years before retiring in 2012. Ed served as a member on the North Apollo Council, owned several businesses within the community, and coached youth football for the Kiski Valley Lancers for 30 years. He married Candace Bair on Jan. 26, 1980, and they raised four children together. Ed didn't know a stranger and became an inspiration to many through his passion of coaching youth football and involvement in the community with businesses: Stoney's Pizza, Apollo Hillside Survival Paintball, Keystone Fireworks and A Lion's Share (formerly Trunzo's). Ed was a father figure to the community, on and off of the field. He enjoyed spending time with and playing pranks on friends and family members and taking long trips to camp. In addition to owning businesses and coaching youth football, Ed was a Teamster and a Mason who belonged to the Shriners, Hillbillie and New Castle Scottish Rite. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Harriet (Suman) Hall. He is survived by his wife, Candace; children, Amber (Pike) Light-Lilley, of Granbury, Texas, Edward (Maria) Hall II, of North Apollo, Travis Hall, of North Apollo, and Joy Hall, of North Apollo; nine grandchildren, Alexis, Mason, Travis II, Noah, Christian, Blake, Nicolas, Edward III and Isabella; sister, Marsha Dufour; several nieces and nephews, including two special nephews, Mark and Luke Dufour; beloved dog, Diamond; and many loving friends and family members. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave. A Masonic service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sunday by the Apollo Lodge No. 437. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the funeral home. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent of the funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NephCure at give.nephcure.org
